Walker was fortunate to stay on the field for the incident .

Raheem Sterling very unlucky not to win a penalty from Kyle Walker

Pep Guardiola will no doubt be bewildered as to how Manchester City failed to beat Tottenham.

The fact that the game was still goalless at half-time was nothing short of miraculous, but the hosts certainly had the lion's share of the chances.

City were unrecognisable from last week's 4-0 defeat at Everton and went at the Lilywhites all guns blazing.

Yet, it was ultimately down to Hugo Lloris to hand them their two goals, Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne the two players to capitalise on the Tottenham goalkeeper's howlers.

It could all have been very different if Raheem Sterling had been given a penalty in the first half, but Andre Marriner waved away his coming together with Victor Wanyama.

Danny Rose later tried his luck, again on Sterling, but appeared to get the ball.

Perhaps all these incidents were starting to have a cumulative effect on the referee. You don't ask, you don't get. Mind you, in the former Liverpool man's case, he may have appealed one too many times.

Clear push 

Sterling's final shout for a spot-kick was definitely his most deserved, with Kyle Walker clearly pushing him in the back as he rushed past his England team-mate towards the goal.

Had it been given, it would also have been a red card for the Spurs right-back. Instead, the visitors lived to fight another day, and were soon level thanks to Heung Min-Son's equaliser.

Take a look at the penalty claim here:

Spurs ultimately escaped with a point, probably down to a mix of good fortune and some poor finishing from City.

Fans baffled 

As you'd expect, though, the Walker-Sterling incident was one of the main talking points on social media, with very few fans understanding how it wasn't given.

Were City hard done by with decisions? Have your say in the comments. 

