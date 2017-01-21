How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Rooney.

Olivier Giroud ruined after Wayne Rooney's reaction to breaking Man Utd goal record

Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Stoke earlier this afternoon capped off a dramatic afternoon for everyone connected to the club.

Not only did they snatch a point from the clutches of defeat, but Wayne Rooney also finally surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's all time highest goalscorer.

But it wasn't the goal (even though it was a screamer) that got the fans talking, it was his reaction to it despite breaking a long standing record.

As the ball hit the net, he looked as though he was about to celebrate before thinking better of it and ordering his teammates to grab the ball and go for the restart.

Put simply, he acted like a captain and looked to get his team going when the three points were more important than breaking individual records.

And on social media, like the proverbial snowball that it is, somebody compared this to the behaviour of Olivier Giroud when he equalised for Arsenal in last month's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Now one of the senior figures of the Arsenal side, instead of acting as such and corralling his teammates for kick off, he instead decided to celebrate wildly and create a new little dance.

Some of his teammates tried to make him see sense, but he was too inthralled by the crowd's reaction.

And fans decided to point out the difference between the two reactions on Twitter.

