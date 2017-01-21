There’s an understandable sense of excitement as we head towards the Royal Rumble with plans reportedly changing on a daily basis.

That can only be a good thing, as the WWE are keeping the fans guessing as to what they should expect at the San Antonio Alamodome on January 29, making it that much more unpredictable.

ROYAL RUMBLE RUMOURS

Regardless of the WWE’s attempts, that hasn’t stopped the fans from guessing what could happen, with The Undertaker and John Cena amongst the favourites to win big at the event.

Another important contest will see Kevin Owens putting his Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns, with Chris Jericho hanging high above the ring in a shark cage.

The rumour that has been circulating the most over the last few months is that Reigns will dethrone Owens, especially since he dropped his United States Championship to Jericho not too long ago.

However, that may not be the case right now.

According to Ring Side News, WWE officials are reportedly discussing having Owens retain the Universal Championship when they meet at the Rumble.

FASTLANE

However, it’s not all good news for Reigns’ haters, as he is still expected to become the champion heading into WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2.

They’re also claiming that they could book Reigns to lift the red championship title at the next RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, which is Fastlane on March 5.

It’s unclear why the WWE would choose to extend it, especially as it’s so close to WrestleMania, but it seems quite obvious that the closer to WrestleMania he wins it, the more fans will continue to dislike him.

Although, it’s probably better than him main eventing the Grandest Stage of Them All for a third-successive year and capturing a big title in two of them.

It also raises the question on how Owens can rebuild himself in such a short space of time if he does drop his title at Fastlane instead of the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Kevin Owens will retain at the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

