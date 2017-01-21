It is widely assumed that the Miami Heat will waive Chris Bosh sometime after March 1.

Despite being out of the game for most of the last couple seasons while dealing with a very serious blood clotting issue, Bosh might have a future home, joining a familiar former teammate and friend.

The team: the Chicago Bulls. The ex-teammate and friend: Dwyane Wade.

Marc Stein of ESPN reports, “If Bosh, who turns 33 in March, makes it back onto the floor next season, word is that the Chicago Bulls are already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line to try to sign him.”

While the prospect of Bosh playing again is certainly up in the air and not set in stone, there are some other major obstacles to get across.

In order for the Heat to exclude his hefty salary from their cap, a doctor mandated by the NBA and the players union must determine that Bosh’s blood clots are “of such severity that continuing to play professional basketball at an NBA level would subject the player to medically unacceptable risk of suffering a life-threatening or permanently disabling injury or illness,” according to an NBC Sports report.

The details around his release would also be hazy. If they straight-up waived him, the team that picks him up would be responsible for the remainder of his salary under his current deal. If he cleared waivers, the Heat would still be responsible for paying him the money that he’s owed.

The other option would be a buyout, but it’s unlikely that he’d sacrifice any of the $75,868,170 remaining on his deal.

To add, via social media, it seems as though Bosh is making every minute of his recovery count, as he has been enjoying quality time with his wife and kids.

Therefore, who knows if he even wants to take the risk to come back and play?

Bosh reuniting with Wade in Chicago at full-strength would at the very least make the Bulls an interesting team to watch. However, the road back is an uphill one and as stated above, Bosh may never be cleared to play again.

He also might never be the player that he used to be if he does make a comeback.

NBA fans everywhere are rooting that the 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion can lace them up again in the future.

Want proof? He finished 28th in fan voting for East frontcourt All-Stars despite not playing at all this year.

That might not sit well with potential Bulls teammates Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic, who received fewer votes than him.

Leading up to March, there will likely be some clarity when it comes to this situation.