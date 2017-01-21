Tottenham should be delighted to have left the Etihad with an unlikely point after a smash and grab draw with Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were forced to come from two goals down after both Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne were gifted goals by Hugo Lloris.

Yet, as Pep Guardiola must have been fearing, the hosts were ultimately made to pay for failing to take many of their chances.

The two managers will be left feeling very different by the result. Spurs massively underperformed on the day, but a pair of good finishes from Dele Alli and Heung Min-Son gave them a share of the spoils nonetheless.

Pochettino must be relieved that despite a relatively quiet afternoon for Harry Kane, his other goalscorers propped up when needed.

After Kane's hat-trick against West Brom last weekend, Spurs may have been relying on the striker to get onto the scoresheet once again.

And while it wasn't to be, the 23-year-old still played a big part in the second goal.

The no-look assist

Picking up on some fine work from Christian Eriksen who put the ball into the box, Kane provided a beautiful assist for Son with a no-look backwards flick.

Check it out:

That is glorious, isn't it? Countless players have shown how the 'no-look' approach can go horribly wrong, but this was a moment of class.

All-round game

As much as last season's Golden Boot winner loves a goal or two, he must also relish the opportunity to prove that he can do much more than just finish, and this was one of those occasions.

It would've been great to see the forward find the back of the net, though, on what was his 100th Premier League appearance.

Fortunately, it's not going to affect his tally too much, as he's already scored 62 goals in all that time.

Today's performance was all about the team avoiding defeat after an incredibly difficult first half, so Kane's personal milestones won't have mattered too much.

