Formula 1

Suck it up: Wehrlein was snubbed a Mercedes promotion.

Toto Wolff on favouring Valtteri Bottas to Pascal Wehrlein

Football News
Toto Wolff has defended his decision to bring Williams' Valtteri Bottas into the Mercedes fold at the expense of junior Pascal Wehrlein.

Although the 22-year-old German was an early favourite to fill the hole left by the retiring Nico Rosberg, Mercedes decided against the move, bringing in new blood in the form of Bottas.

The fact that Mercedes preferred to sign an established name rather than develop one of its own young talents was criticised by many, with Wehrlein moving to Sauber for the 2017 season, in search of more faith in his driving ability.

Wolff stood by his decision, claiming that he didn't want to hamper Wehrlein's development and subsequent future prospects in F1.

"He is fast and brilliant and he was always considered," Wolff stated. "But he is in his development phase. He must be able to make mistakes and learn. And he could not have done that with us.

"Look at Sergio Perez, Heikki Kovalainen or Kevin Magnussen. They arrived too early at McLaren and were not well enough prepared."

When comparisons were drawn with the faith Red Bull have shown in Max Verstappen, who was given a senior drive at the tender age of 18, Wolff argued that Verstappen was able to hone is skills with Toro Rosso.

"We must not forget that even Max had his development phase. Red Bull prepared him perfectly, first with drives on Friday morning, then doing a season and a half at Toro Rosso.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

"And even when he arrived at Red Bull, he did not have to fight for the World title or compete with a driver like Lewis Hamilton.

"He one won race versus nineteen for us, and was not always at the front. And he made mistakes, as in Monaco or Austin, which a young driver must be allowed to do. Because there are no second chances."

Max Verstappen
