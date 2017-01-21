Randy Orton was in the headlines once more earlier this week, although it wasn’t for the best of reasons.

Before SmackDown Live house show, a fan revealed that he got into a heated altercation with The Viper, after he rejected to sign an autograph and took a picture instead, without his permission.

GYM ALTERCATION

Orton went on to address the situation on his Twitter account, claiming he was in the middle of a set, and would have gladly done it all after he was finished, and Lance Storm came to his rescue by strongly defending him on Facebook.

X-Pac is the latest to defend Orton, but he took a different approach in hitting out at the fan by going on an expletive rant on the latest episode of X-Pac 1-2-360.

Aiming it that fan in particular he said: “Go f**k yourself! You know, I mean people have headphones on when they’re in the gym and other places for a reason, because they don’t want to f*****g talk to anyone.

EXPLETIVE RANT

“I’m not trying to sound like a d**k, but I know it’s coming off that way. But you know there’s these things called boundaries. They’re like an imaginary line and you f*****g crossed it. Sorry! I know some people are thinking I’m the d**k right now for saying it like that.

“Apparently [Orton] wasn’t a d**k. But apparently, this guy must think that he pays Randy Orton’s bills directly. I’m sure he writes the f*****g check and sends it to the power company and to the mortgage company.”

X-Pac also discussed how fans have made a difference even if they can’t afford tickets, but that doesn’t mean that the WWE stars owe the fans anything.

He added: “It’s a fair trade. Even Steven.

“Nobody owes anyone s**t, OK? It’s all about gratitude, and I’m so grateful.

“But if somebody puts that in my face and tells me they pay my bills, f**k you.”

It’s definitely a dangerous topic, as some fans will still feel entitled to having their attention whenever they see them outside of the ring.

What did you make of X-Pac’s comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

