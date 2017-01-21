How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

X-Pac has defended Orton.

X-Pac launches furious expletive rant at disrespectful WWE fans

Randy Orton was in the headlines once more earlier this week, although it wasn’t for the best of reasons.

Before SmackDown Live house show, a fan revealed that he got into a heated altercation with The Viper, after he rejected to sign an autograph and took a picture instead, without his permission.

GYM ALTERCATION

Orton went on to address the situation on his Twitter account, claiming he was in the middle of a set, and would have gladly done it all after he was finished, and Lance Storm came to his rescue by strongly defending him on Facebook.

X-Pac is the latest to defend Orton, but he took a different approach in hitting out at the fan by going on an expletive rant on the latest episode of X-Pac 1-2-360.

Aiming it that fan in particular he said: “Go f**k yourself! You know, I mean people have headphones on when they’re in the gym and other places for a reason, because they don’t want to f*****g talk to anyone.

EXPLETIVE RANT

“I’m not trying to sound like a d**k, but I know it’s coming off that way. But you know there’s these things called boundaries. They’re like an imaginary line and you f*****g crossed it. Sorry! I know some people are thinking I’m the d**k right now for saying it like that.

“Apparently [Orton] wasn’t a d**k. But apparently, this guy must think that he pays Randy Orton’s bills directly. I’m sure he writes the f*****g check and sends it to the power company and to the mortgage company.”

X-Pac also discussed how fans have made a difference even if they can’t afford tickets, but that doesn’t mean that the WWE stars owe the fans anything.

He added: “It’s a fair trade. Even Steven.

“Nobody owes anyone s**t, OK? It’s all about gratitude, and I’m so grateful.

“But if somebody puts that in my face and tells me they pay my bills, f**k you.”

It’s definitely a dangerous topic, as some fans will still feel entitled to having their attention whenever they see them outside of the ring.

What did you make of X-Pac’s comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Royal Rumble
Randy Orton
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
WWE

