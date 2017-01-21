Kyle Walker makes surprise admission over Raheem Sterling clash

Footballers aren't the most honest of folks when it comes to their mistakes on the pitch. With so much of the game wrapped up in their confidence, they often need to shut bad incidents down quickly a move on.

However, every now and again, one player will buck the trend and come out with a show of unprecedented honesty.

And he opened up on a clear transgression when giving his post match interview after the draw with Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Speaking with BT Sport, he confessed to pushing his international teammate in the back as he rushed through on goal, only for referee Andre Mariner to allow play to continue.

If Mariner had awarded the penalty it would have meant a sure fire red card for the right-back as he fouled Sterling with no intention of playing the ball.

And just a minute later, Tottenham went up the other end to score an equaliser thanks to striker Heung Min-Son to leave City boss Pep Guardiola fuming.

"I wasn't going to get [the ball] otherwise. You have to put him off as much as possible," he told the cameras.

City will feel aggrieved to have not come away from White Hart Lane with just a point. Despite going two goals up, Spurs were largely dominant, and their fightback will only serve to highlight how much more progressive they are than City this season.

The visitors were also aided by two goalkeeping howlers from the usually reliable Hugo Lloris.

But Guardiola can be pleased that his new signing Gabriel Jesus wasted no time in getting off the mark to bag a goal on his debut.

