Dean was demoted to the Championship this weekend .

Mike Dean gives an absolutely ridiculous penalty in the Championship

Mike Dean is at it again.

As funny as it might be to give referees a hard time, no-one really likes to see the officials coming under too much pressure.

In fact, as the FA seem to agree, sometimes it's best for them to be taken out of the spotlight temporarily if they've made a couple of dodgy decisions.

It's only a few weeks since Dean was the talk of the Premier League.

Firstly, he gave Tottenham a rather dubious penalty against Southampton and harshly sent Nathan Redmond off, prompting a lot of jokes about his unfortunate record in Spurs games.

Even before that had died down, he was under scrutiny once more for his frankly bizarre dismissal of West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli in their defeat to Manchester United.

The combination of all these errors saw him demoted to the Championship for this weekend's round of fixtures.

Dean's latest blip 

Having been given the pleasure of refereeing Barnsley vs Leeds, it sounded as if Dean was about to enjoy a game away from the headlines, a rare feat for a man often labelled with the rather awkward nickname of the 'celebrity ref'.

However, as a duck takes to water, the 48-year-old just couldn't help himself from making another highly questionable decision, namely giving a penalty for this:

No-one is saying it's easy to judge whether a spot-kick should be given for a handball, but as a basic starting point, if it didn't happen in the box, it's not a penalty.

Cue exactly the reaction you'd expect:

Unfortunately, such is the interest in Dean that even some of more high-profile decisions in the Premier League haven't taken the attention away from him.

Manchester City were unlucky not to win a penalty of their own when Kyle Walker clearly pushed Raheem Sterling, but at least you can see how Andre Marriner might have been undecided.

Well done Mike Dean, you've truly outdone yourself.

Should Mike Dean be allowed back in the Premier League next week? Have your say in the comments. 

