If you had one guess to name the NBA’s most lethal shooter, who would you choose?

A star like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson or James Harden, or a specialist like Kyle Korver?

It’s fair to assume that you didn’t guess that it’s Otto Porter Jr. of the Washington Wizards.

However, he’s been exactly that this season.

Porter has had lofty expectations after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Georgetown University, but the Wizards understood that he would undergo some growing pains initially.

During his two-year career at Georgetown, Porter put up 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which is well below what a player taken at that spot in the draft usually averages.

Furthermore, he shot 49.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range in college.

However, the Wizards saw something in him that persuaded them to take him so high in the draft. Perhaps it was his work ethic that sent him skyrocketing up their draft boards.

The reason why it’s safe to assume that he worked his butt off since entering the Association is that he has improved dramatically every season.

After logging just 8.6 minutes per game as a rookie, averaging 2.1 points per game in 2013-2014, Porter has put up 6.0, 11.6 and now 14.5 points per contest respectively with added playing time over his four-year career.

But, it’s how he’s dramatically improved his three-point accuracy that should be turning heads.

As a rookie, Porter shot 19 percent from three-point range (4-of-21). In his second year, he saw just under 20 minutes per game and shot just 33.7 percent from deep (35-of-104). Last year playing a full starter’s load of minutes, Porter managed to shoot 36.7 percent from beyond the arc while taking a career-high number of shots from three (98-of-267).

However, this season, he has debatably been the most dangerous three-point shooter in the NBA.

He has made 45.8 percent of his three-point shots (82-of-179).

That’s good for second in the entire NBA from a pool of all qualified players (behind Joe Ingles), but it’s worth noting that no other player in the league that’s taken 179 or more threes has a better percentage than him.

Despite ranking 57th in three-pointers attempted, he ranks 26th in the NBA in total threes made.

He also is shooting a whopping 59.5 percent from two-point range. No other qualified player who ranks in the top 30 in terms of three-point percentage possesses a two-point shooting percentage at or above that number.

That’s an incredible number because he plays most of his minutes at the small forward position, a place that doesn’t traditionally result in many high-percentage looks around the rim.

Kevin Durant (who ranks 31st in the three-point percentage rankings) is the next player to post a better two-point percentage than Porter.

That’s good company to have.

While he’s well behind the league’s highest-volume shooters in terms of the number of total three-point attempts, Porter has proven to be one of the most accurate and efficient shooters in the NBA.

And his teammates appreciate that fact.

“I mean, y’all don’t understand he’s a shooter?” Wizards reserve Kelly Oubre exclaimed to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. “He’s one of the best shooters in this league, man. So people keep sleeping, we keep getting points and the team keeps getting wins and that’s the only thing that really matters.”

While he often times goes overlooked due to the fact that he plays with John Wall and Bradley Beal, he’s the perfect complement to the stars.

“They’re in the paint, trying to clog up the paint. My thing is trying to relocate and by the time they figure out where I’m at, it’s already too late,” Porter explained to Buckner. “John is able to penetrate and see where the defense is and see where everybody is collapsing on him or Gortat rolling, I just try to relocate.”

He’s set to be a restricted free agent this summer as well and the timing cannot get any better for him. In the midst of a career year and with average annual salaries on the rise, he will likely be in for a big pay day, either in Washington or elsewhere if they decide not to match what will be a very lucrative offer sheet.