It’s easy to overlook just how influential Triple H has been to WWE programming over the last few years.

While some may have been unhappy that he was the WWE Champion last year, he’s been highly praised for the work he’s been doing outside of the ring.

OUTSIDE PROJECTS

NXT continues to grow from strength to strength, he helped make the Cruiserweight Classic a success and most recently, everyone is raving about the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament, which was won by Tyler Bate.

Away from the other projects, fans are wondering when Triple H will make his return and in a recent interview with FOX Sports’ Wrestling Compadres, he told Seth Rollins he’s happy to sit back for a while.

Although that could be him trying to throw the fans off and make a surprise return, The Game has explained to CraveOnline that he’s not so eager to return to the ring because his new workload doesn’t make it enjoyable - and would love to call it a day.

He said: “The common belief is that for myself and other guys are that we can’t step away from it or can’t let it go, but I’d love to.

NO ENJOYMENT

“As much as I enjoyed last year [WrestleMania 32], when the company asks you if you want to go out and compete in front of 100,000 people, it’s hard to say no because it’s a piece of who you are.

“But at the same time, the workload it creates for you is so massive that it’s hard for you to enjoy it.

“Even the WrestleMania experience, I spent my time going from a business partner to trying to produce NXT TakeOver to trying to oversee the television and if talent have an issue, my match is up in two or three matches and there’s a talent issue I have to deal with, I’m not out of the pocket.

“It becomes an intense workplace.”

While it’s good to see that Triple H is available for when the company needs him in an in-ring capacity, you can sympathise with the frustrations at having to manage such a large workload.

When his feud with Rollins ends, maybe it could be one of the final times we see him compete – for this year at least.

When do you think Triple H will call it a day as an in-ring performer? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

