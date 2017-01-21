How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Humphrey had the audacity to bring up Gerrard's slip .

Jake Humphrey awkwardly brings up Steven Gerrard's slip

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's now almost three years since Steven Gerrard's infamous slip against Chelsea.

However, you could be forgiven for thinking it happened more recently than that given the prominence it still seems to hold for a lot of fans.

Despite the achievements throughout the rest of his iconic career, the Liverpool legend still seems to be associated with that one time he fell over and allowed Demba Ba to score for Chelsea.

Article continues below

It was one of the big moments that cost the Reds their first league title since 1990, and it was hugely unlucky that it was their skipper who was behind it.

Even so - there's no need to go on about it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

New England Patriots surprisingly meet with controversial coach prior to AFC Championship

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

Man Utd fans love what Rooney did immediately after scoring record-breaking goal

Man Utd fans love what Rooney did immediately after scoring record-breaking goal

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Antoine Griezmann gets Liverpool fans excited with his Roberto Firmino tweet

Fans of rival clubs love to sing about it at any given opportunity, but Gerrard must have known he'd get that kind of stick for such a high-profile mistake. Or slip-up, if you will.

The former England star probably wasn't expecting to hear about it from BT Sport colleague Jake Humphrey, but the presenter just couldn't resist a little dig.

Awkward exchange 

The panel were speaking about Chelsea's title chances after Liverpool suffered defeat to Swansea and Spurs could only draw with Manchester City.

The Blues are massive favourites, and there are plenty of perfectly reasonable ways of articulating that. This was just plain awkward:

Possibly the worst bit is when he repeats "slips" - just in case Stevie G had missed it.

If, somewhere in the world, there is a list of topics not to talk about when you meet Steven Gerrard, this is probably right at the top.

The ex-midfielder may have just batted this stunning bit of banter away, but Humphrey quickly took to Twitter to assure us all that his joke had gone down well.

That's good, isn't it?

The old jokes are the best. 

Are Liverpool out of the title race after losing to Swansea? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard
England Football
Liverpool
Europa League
Chelsea
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again