Jake Humphrey awkwardly brings up Steven Gerrard's slip

It's now almost three years since Steven Gerrard's infamous slip against Chelsea.

However, you could be forgiven for thinking it happened more recently than that given the prominence it still seems to hold for a lot of fans.

Despite the achievements throughout the rest of his iconic career, the Liverpool legend still seems to be associated with that one time he fell over and allowed Demba Ba to score for Chelsea.

It was one of the big moments that cost the Reds their first league title since 1990, and it was hugely unlucky that it was their skipper who was behind it.

Even so - there's no need to go on about it.

Fans of rival clubs love to sing about it at any given opportunity, but Gerrard must have known he'd get that kind of stick for such a high-profile mistake. Or slip-up, if you will.

The former England star probably wasn't expecting to hear about it from BT Sport colleague Jake Humphrey, but the presenter just couldn't resist a little dig.

Awkward exchange

The panel were speaking about Chelsea's title chances after Liverpool suffered defeat to Swansea and Spurs could only draw with Manchester City.

The Blues are massive favourites, and there are plenty of perfectly reasonable ways of articulating that. This was just plain awkward:

Possibly the worst bit is when he repeats "slips" - just in case Stevie G had missed it.

If, somewhere in the world, there is a list of topics not to talk about when you meet Steven Gerrard, this is probably right at the top.

The ex-midfielder may have just batted this stunning bit of banter away, but Humphrey quickly took to Twitter to assure us all that his joke had gone down well.

That's good, isn't it?

The old jokes are the best.

