Jaroslav Drobny isn't what you'd call a household name. But with an ever growing number of Borussia Dortmund fans springing up in the UK, he may soon become a face that becomes infamous with those showing a proclivity for Die Schwarzgelben.

During Saturday's clash with Werder Bremen, Drobny realised that he would be getting nowhere near an onrushing Reus, who was racing clear through on goal.

As Reus closed in on the goalkeeper, he managed to get a toe on the ball to try and take it around him only for Drobny to come up with an inventive way of stopping him.

As you can see from the video below, Reus has been given a whole new meaning to the phrase 'tanned backside' as Drobny placed a well timed kick to the playmakers derrière.

Reus fell to the floor, clearly in pain, and the referee wasted no time in producing a red card for the stopper.

The incident came just before half time, and Bremen were forced to make an unwanted change.

Check the challenge below.

Dortmund went on to win the game 2-1, with goals coming from Andre Schurrle and Lukasz Piszczek. Fabien Bartels got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The result lifts Dortmund up to fourth on 30 points, though they remain a massive 12 points off leaders Bayern Munich.

However, they are only nine points adrift of second place, meaning they can make up the ground to ensure they keep their place in the Champions League.

