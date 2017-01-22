Wayne Rooney could be offered ridiculous weekly wage in China

Whatever the future holds for Wayne Rooney, he'll end his Manchester United career as the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The 31-year-old netted his much-awaited 250th goal in the 1-1 draw with Stoke, though the fact that the Red Devils were coming from behind in the 94th minute diminished some of the prestige that the milestone warranted.

It was a question of 'when', not 'if' the England international would overtake Sir Bobby Charlton.

Nonetheless, there have been times this season when it looked like Rooney might fall just short.

That's because, despite the enormous respect he's earned at Old Trafford, it's not entirely clear whether he'll be around for much longer.

By the summer, the striker-come-midfielder will have just a year left on his contract, which obviously raises questions of whether he'll be sold so he doesn't leave for free 12 months later.

Even more inevitably, he's being linked with the Chinese Super League, primarily by The Sun - with the newspaper suggesting he'll earn an absolutely ludicrous wage if he does move to the Far East.

Ridiculous salary

Most players would be happy with his current wages at United, where he takes home around £300,000 a week.

In China, however, he's being targeted with a £1million-a-week contract, potentially rising up to £60m a year. Not something to be sniffed at.

A source reportedly told The Sun:

“He would probably sign a two-year deal in China and will earn more in that time than he has done during the whole of his United career.

Potential upheaval

“It will be a big wrench for him and Coleen and their boys because they are very settled in Cheshire and Coleen in particular is very close to her family. The boys are happy at school.

“But they both know a footballer’s career is a short one and it would be silly for Wayne not to maximise his earning potential, especially as he’s approaching the latter stages of his career.”

It's difficult to envisage Rooney, who has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, and one FA Cup, joining the likes of Carlos Tevez and Hulk in Asia.

Even so, Jose Mourinho can no longer guarantee him a place in his starting XI, so you never know what the future could hold.

