Premier League managers ensure every little detail has been discussed before a game.

From pattern of play to set pieces, managers cover everything you can think of before a match.

But, for Jose Mourinho, it seems his preparation goes way beyond his own team.

That’s because it’s been revealed that he axed the ball boys ahead of United’s clash with Liverpool last week.

The Mirror are reporting that the Portuguese boss changed the ball boys because they were too slow.

The former Chelsea manager drafted in United’s Under-16 squad for the match against their arch-rivals to help speed up play when they were on the attack.

Before that, the club’s ball boys and girls were provided by the Manchester United Foundation. But they were deemed not good enough by Mourinho.

The ‘Special One’ made his decision following United’s 2-0 victory over Hull in the EFL Cup semi-final earlier this month due to him being unimpressed with the timing and delivery of the ball back to his players.

United insider

A United insider told PeopleSport: “The manager wasn’t happy with what was on offer before from the ball boys and girls. He wanted a much slicker operation — especially when United are on the attack or time is running out.

“He felt by bringing in lads from the Academy teams — boys who understand the nuances of the game and the urgency of certain occasions, it would help speed up play at crucial moments.

“Of course, people may speculate whether opponents are given the same courtesy if they are on the attack or chasing the game.”

United official

A United official confirmed: “Yes it’s true that Jose did change the ball boys for the Liverpool game.

“Prior to that, the task was carried out through the Manchester United Foundation but the manager changed it against Liverpool and brought in boys from one of the Acadamy teams.

“We aren’t sure what will happen at future games.”

Mourinho and ballboys

Of course, this isn’t the first incident with Mourinho and a ball boy. In December 2014, whilst in charge of Chelsea, he accused a ball boy of wasting time at St James’ Park.

“Things were happening that the referee cannot control. He cannot punish the ball boy that disappears,” he said after the match.

"You may as well put a cow in the middle of the pitch and then stop the game because there was a cow. You cannot do just anything in football. Football needs a ball."

It didn’t stop there.

A year later, he laid into Leicester’s ball boys after his league champions lost yet another match during their terrible title defence campaign.

“Leicester fought with everything. They defended with everything — and their ball boys were amazing too” he told Chelsea’s club website.

“I say the point about the ball boys because it’s a disgrace for the Premier League, but I don’t want that story to be in front of a result Leicester deserved.”

And then, in March 2014, he escaped an FA punishment for going over to consult a ballboy at Crystal Palace after telling him “he could be punched” for slowing down play.

If you’re a ball boy with Mourinho around, watch out.

