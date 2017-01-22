Nike release special edition Hypervenoms after Rooney's 250th Man Utd goal

As the clocked ticked down at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it seemed Manchester United were heading for a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City.

Juan Mata's 19th-minute own goal separated the sides with seconds remaining of the game, the Spaniard also missing a sitter in the first half.

United needed a hero to bail them out, and not for the first time, Wayne Rooney stepped up to the plate with the all important goal.

From a free-kick down the left-hand side, Rooney whipped his strike into the top-right corner to not only rescue a late draw, but score his 250th goal for the club.

It meant he became United's all-time top goalscorer, eclipsing Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record of 249 goals.

But rather than celebrating his historic moment, Rooney sprinted back to the half-way line and urged his teammates to collect the ball in search of a winner.

That's what legends are made of. Speaking after the game, Rooney admitted he would rather his last-minute free-kick was the winner, rather than the equaliser.

"It feels a bit strange, to be honest," he told United's official website. "It would have been nicer if it was the winning goal, so there is disappointment we haven't picked up the three points.

"But there is no denying it's a proud moment for me and a huge honour to get that record, just a bit dampened by the result.

"I wasn't aware how long was left in the game and I just wanted to get back to the halfway line to try and push for the second goal. It's a disappointing result but a proud day for me."

Rooney has since been lauded for his achievement and Nike have now released a special edition pair of Hypervenom boots to mark his 250th goal for United (see below).

THE HYPERVENOM WR250

Aren't they beautiful? The boots feature a striking red and white colourway with 'WR10' printed on the side and '250 FOR CLUB' on the tongue.

Sir Alex Ferguson also paid tribute to Rooney, saying: "I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone. It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years.

“Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals.

"Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

