How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Wayne Rooney.

Nike release special edition Hypervenoms after Rooney's 250th Man Utd goal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As the clocked ticked down at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it seemed Manchester United were heading for a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City.

Juan Mata's 19th-minute own goal separated the sides with seconds remaining of the game, the Spaniard also missing a sitter in the first half.

United needed a hero to bail them out, and not for the first time, Wayne Rooney stepped up to the plate with the all important goal.

Article continues below

From a free-kick down the left-hand side, Rooney whipped his strike into the top-right corner to not only rescue a late draw, but score his 250th goal for the club.

It meant he became United's all-time top goalscorer, eclipsing Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record of 249 goals.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

WWE reportedly decide major outcome of Reigns vs. Owens at Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly decide major outcome of Reigns vs. Owens at Royal Rumble

X-Pac unleashes heated x-rated rant on Randy Orton’s fan situation

X-Pac unleashes heated x-rated rant on Randy Orton’s fan situation

Werder Bremen goalie sent off for brutal kick on Marco Reus' bum

Werder Bremen goalie sent off for brutal kick on Marco Reus' bum

Watch: Harry Kane produced a glorious no-look assist vs Manchester City

Watch: Harry Kane produced a glorious no-look assist vs Manchester City

But rather than celebrating his historic moment, Rooney sprinted back to the half-way line and urged his teammates to collect the ball in search of a winner.

That's what legends are made of. Speaking after the game, Rooney admitted he would rather his last-minute free-kick was the winner, rather than the equaliser.

"It feels a bit strange, to be honest," he told United's official website. "It would have been nicer if it was the winning goal, so there is disappointment we haven't picked up the three points.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN UTD

"But there is no denying it's a proud moment for me and a huge honour to get that record, just a bit dampened by the result.

"I wasn't aware how long was left in the game and I just wanted to get back to the halfway line to try and push for the second goal. It's a disappointing result but a proud day for me."

Rooney has since been lauded for his achievement and Nike have now released a special edition pair of Hypervenom boots to mark his 250th goal for United (see below).

THE HYPERVENOM WR250

p1b72j3urh1ouh11cmnr811q3c38b.jpg

p1b72j4he61aj5p0r3vk1fr31qdf.jpg

p1b72j5h3otu5iq11qe1bf1fijh.jpg

Aren't they beautiful? The boots feature a striking red and white colourway with 'WR10' printed on the side and '250 FOR CLUB' on the tongue.

Sir Alex Ferguson also paid tribute to Rooney, saying: "I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone. It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

“Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals.

"Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
England Football
Jose Mourinho
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again