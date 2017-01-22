Man Utd have promised Antoine Griezmann one thing if he signs [Mirror]

Manchester United’s number seven shirt is one of the most iconic in football.

George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have all worn that number for United down the years.

However, for some, the weight of having that number on your back can prove just too much - we’re looking at you, Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman ended a miserable two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford this week after completing a move to French Club Lyon. Just two goals in 33 league appearances sums up just how underwhelming his stint at the Red Devils was.

So, with the number seven shirt now vacate at United, who will be the next player to wear it?

Well, after all the recent reports, United fans are hoping that Antoine Griezmann will occupy it next season. And those supporters could get their wish after The Mirror have revealed the Frenchman has been ‘promised’ that shirt if a move goes through.

It’s believed that Jose Mourinho is prepared to pay as much as £100 million for the Frenchman and has identified him as a priority for next summer.

While there’s a possibility that United may not be able to tempt the forward with Champions League football come the summer, the fact that he will be able to wear the number seven shirt at United could be the clincher.

Why? Because a certain Beckham is his idol.

"I wear long sleeves when I play because of Beckham, he did as well and he is my idol," he said earlier this season.

"He had a lot of class on and off the pitch. That is what I liked about him. No one had the right foot he had. I've never spoken to him but I would like to."

Not only could he be wearing the long sleeves of United, he could also be wearing that number seven shirt - the number he wears for both Atleti and France.

And his manager, Diego Simone, certainly didn’t rule out a move for his star man in a press conference earlier this week.

"I don't tie anybody down," claimed Simeone. "I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

"He [Griezmann] is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good.



"It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

