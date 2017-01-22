Blazers (19-27) 127, Celtics (26-17) 123

CJ McCollum (35/2/3) shot 11-21 from the field to lead the Blazers to a much-needed overtime win over the Celtics. Damian Lillard (28/1/7) was 2-7 from deep. Isaiah Thomas (41/3/6) had another huge fourth quarter but couldn't take Boston to victory.

Wizards (23-20) 112, Pistons (21-24) 113

It was the battle of the Morris brothers as Marcus' (25/11/3) double-double - including a game-winning put-back buzzer beater - helped the Pistons overcome Markieff (19/9/2) and the Wizards.

Nets (9-34) 105, Hornets (23-21) 112

Kemba Walker (16/4/6), Nicolas Batum (16/9/6) and a double-double from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (17/14/1) helped Charlotte overcome the plucky Nets. Brook Lopez (24/5/4), as always, was the main man for the NBA's statistically worst franchise.

Sixers (15-27) 93, Hawks (26-18) 110

Paul Millsap (22/10/1) and Dwight Howard (13/15/3) had double-doubles as Atlanta won a comfortable home game against the Sixers. Joel Embiid was rested by Philly. Ersan Ilyasova (21/3/4) led the team in scoring.

Suns (14-29) 107, Knicks (19-26) 105

Devin Booker (26/1/2) dropped the game-winning three for Phoenix in the Garden as Carmelo Anthony (31/7/6) came up short on a game-winning buzzer beater. Eric Bledsoe (23/5/7) was strong all night for the Suns.

Bucks (20-23) 97, Heat (14-30) 109

Dion Waiters (33/3/3) tied his career-high as Miami won their third consecutive game. Hassan Whiteside (16/15/0) and Goran Dragic (25/1/6) played their roles. All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo (24/10/3) had a double-double for the Bucks.

Rockets (34-13) 119, Grizzlies (26-20) 95

Sam Dekker's (30/4/0) first career start was one to remember as he and James Harden (29/6/10) shot the lights out from distance to see off the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol (32/5/1) had another huge night for Memphis.

Spurs (34-9) 118, Cavaliers (30-12) 115

Kawhi Leonard (41/6/5) had a new career-high in the Q Arena as the Spurs downed Cleveland in overtime. LeBron James (29/6/7) missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer in regulation. LaMarcus Aldridge (16/12/6) posted a double-double. Kyrie Irving (29/3/9) had a big night for the champs.

Clippers (29-16) 98, Nuggets (18-24) 123

Nikola Jokic (19/10/3) led the Denver Nuggets to their fourth win in five games as Wilson Chandler (18/3/3) and Danilo Gallinari (18/4/2) also produced big outings. The banged-up Clippers had a double-double from DeAndre Jordan (14/13/3).

Pacers (22-21) 100, Jazz (29-16) 109

George Hill (30/6/5) had a season-high scoring night against his old franchise as Rudy Gobert (19/11/0) added another double-double to his collection. Paul George (19/4/2) was tossed out of the arena after being given technicals for complaining about the call for his sixth foul of the night.

Kings (16-27) 99, Bulls (22-23) 102

Dwyane Wade (30/6/4) and Jimmy Butler (23/5/7) led the Bulls to a tight victory over DeMarcus Cousins (42/14/3) and the Sacramento Kings. Michael Carter-Williams (9/8/2) put Chicago up by three late on with an open dunk. Boogie was the only King in double digits.