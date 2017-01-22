We’ve all been there as a kid, stopping the ball on the line to crouch down and head to ball in to score after taking it around the goalkeeper.

The opposition would attempt to disallow the goal by crying “obstruction” but it was always in vain - there is nothing in the rules that prevents you from doing that.

Or is there?

Marco Verratti found out yesterday that maybe there is something that stops you from going to the ground and heading the ball.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder wasn’t trying to score, though, he was merely heading the ball back to his goalkeeper.

However, the referee pulled him up on it and booked him, handing Nantes an indirect free-kick in the meantime.

So, why was he penalised?

Well, FIFA rules say: “no trickery may be used to get around the terms of the amendment to Law 12” - law 12 being the back-pass rule.

His goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp, didn’t even pick up the ball but the action was seen as ‘ungentlemanly conduct’ as the referee took action.

Quite why Veratti did it, though, is unknown. It wasn’t as if it was late in the match and he was wasting time - with the incident occurring in the 30th minute. He wasn't even being closed down so it’s a mystery why he wanted to go back to his ‘keeper in the first place.

The back-pass rule has been implemented for years and it’s difficult to remember another player doing what Veratti did yesterday.

However, thanks to the Italian, we now know that you’re likely to be booked and given an indirect free-kick against you if you attempt it. So don’t.

Luckily for Veratti and his teammates, it didn’t prove too costly. Nantes failed to score from the free-kick as PSG eventually triumphed 2-0 thanks to a brace from Edinson Cavani. The win puts them to within one point of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 and level on points with Monaco in second - although PSG have played one game more than Monaco.

