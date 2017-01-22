How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi fan creates video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have too many off days, but the Portuguese superstar wasn’t at his best during Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Malaga on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos still won the match thanks to a brace from the man who can’t keep himself out of the news at the moment, Sergio Ramos, as they bounced back following back-to-back defeats against Sevilla and Celta Vigo.

But Ronaldo had a shocker against the Andalusian side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was so poor that some Madrid fans even booed him, according to the Mirror.

Yep, despite all he’s achieved during his seven-and-a-half years at the club, Ronaldo is not immune from being whistled by the notoriously demanding Madrid supporters.

And to rub further salt into his wounds, a Lionel Messi fan on Twitter has created a video of Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ against Marcelo Romero’s team - and it has started to go viral.

The video is captioned: ‘Ronaldo vs part time coffee farmers from Malaga’ which is obviously harsh on Madrid’s opponents.

Okay, so Malaga haven’t won a match since November, but they still have a squad of talented footballers.

The video shows why some (spoilt) Madrid fans jeered Ronaldo: he was pretty awful.

There’s one particularly amusing moment when Ronaldo’s ’92 Pace’ stat from FIFA 17 flashes up.

p1b72tf49017b81gpc1jln1a6ki9q9.jpg

We’ve got a feeling that EA might knock that down by a mark or two by the time FIFA 18 is released.

Ronaldo missed a series of chances, his passes went astray and he was knocked off the ball too easily on several occasions.

p1b72tgc176221n3jpjdofef28b.jpg

It just wasn’t his day.

However, while the video has been designed as a means to have a light-hearted dig at Ronaldo, we’d like to distance ourselves from the last 10 seconds. There’s no need for that.

Video: Messi fan's video of Ronaldo's Malaga 'highlights'

Reaction to the video

Zidane to Madrid fans: Show Ronaldo some love

After the match, Zinedine Zidane urged the Madrid fans to get behind Ronaldo instead of jeering him when things aren’t going his way.

"Sometimes when you have difficulties you need the fans' help and to be behind you," the Madrid boss was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I am not going to criticise the fans because they pay their money.

Real Madrid CF v Malaga CF - La Liga

"But with so many games and a lot of injuries, the players need to feel that love sometimes. The coach does too."

