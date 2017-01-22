How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jack Wilshere and Wayne Rooney.

Jack Wilshere destroyed by Arsenal fans for congratulatory tweet to Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney was the centre of attention on social media following his record-breaking 250th Manchester United goal against Stoke City on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, with mere seconds remaining of the game, whipped a stunning free-kick past Lee Grant and into the top-right corner to make history and salvage a point.

Tributes came flooding in for Rooney thereafter, with Rio Ferdinand tweeting: "Wazzzzaaaaaaaaaaa... 250 Club!" and Gary Neville saying: "Congratulations @WayneRooney on an incredible achievement."

Alan Shearer, who knows a thing or two about scoring over 250 goals, also tweeted: "@England's best goalscorer. @ManUtd's best goalscorer. @WayneRooney what a player. What a career. Congratulations!"

Jack Wilshere has now jumped on the bangwagon by congratulating Rooney, though his Twitter post has caused a bit of a stir amongst Arsenal fans.

In the tweet below, the 25-year-old lauded Rooney's achievement before naming him as "by far the best I have played with".

And that's infuriated Arsenal fans, who can't believe he's named Rooney as his best ever teammate over the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez - even Cesc Fabregas.

Some supporters are even calling for Wilshere to delete the tweet. Check out the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

One Arsenal fan attempted to defend Wilshere's tweet by claiming he was talking about his best ever captain, rather than best ever teammate.

Either way, the reaction is a little bit over the top. Rooney was - and still is - a phenomenal player and clearly Wilshere rates him very highly.

Wilshere also used the hashtag #RoleModel having previously described the England captain as a father figure to him.

England Training Session

"He's the only one now who has been playing for England for 10 years," he said in 2014. "He's been through that generation with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

"He really feels like he's the dad figure if you like. He puts his arm around us, brings us together, gets us going."

