The amount of money Antonio Conte will sell Diego Costa for this January

Diego Costa will return to the Chelsea squad for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Hull after his little argument with Antonio Conte and the medical staff.

Costa missed last week’s win over Leicester due to his actions and there was immediate concerns surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

However, after returning to training and being named in the matchday squad for today's fixture, everything is back to normal, right?

Well, not necessarily.

The Times have produced a report this morning that suggests Conte is still open to selling his star striker this January. But there’s a catch - the Italian wants £130 million for him.

Although that seems like a crazy amount of money, Chinese clubs will probably think otherwise and may be tempted to splash that fee to sign him.

Of course, selling a forward that has scored 14 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season may be seen as foolish. Especially when your side has a six-point lead at the top and are threatening to run away with the title.

But, there’s clearly an underlying issue with Conte and Costa and they don’t quite see eye-to-eye - despite Costa’s form this season.

To win a league title, you need every single member of your squad to be pulling in the same direction and Conte is fearful that Costa has the ability to disrupt the harmony at Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Hull, Conte called on his players - obviously aimed towards Costa - to remain united throughout the season.

"If you want to win something during the season, it's important to build this unity in the team," he said.

"It's important to create a team, to create a good spirit. I think these are the most important things — to create this unit between the players, the staff, the club. It's very important to have a good spirit. I think we are showing this.

"In every team where I've been manager, I've always tried to build this spirit. I repeat: the right spirit is of fundamental importance if you want to have a good season — the most important thing, for me. It's not easy to create and, before creating this spirit, you have to pass different steps."

So, there we go. Costa will leave Chelsea this January - only if a club is willing to pay a small fortune for him.

