World number one Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open after suffering a shock third round defeat to Mischa Zverev, the world's 50th ranked player.

The loss ends Murray's quest to claim his first title in Melbourne and, along with Novak Djokovic's own early exit, blow's the tournament wide open.

The Brit was clearly some way off his best all evening and battled to stay in touch with an inspired Zverev who took the first set 7-5.

Murray hit back in the second, taking it by the same score, but his fightback wouldn't continue as the German secured the third and fourth sets in quick time to set up his first ever quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam. Zverev will either face Roger Federer or Kei Nishikori in the last eight and the 29-year-old was in awe at his own performance, saying: “Honestly I don’t know how I did it.”

He continued: “I just serve and volleyed the whole way to pull it off. Somehow I made it. I got excited [at the end], but the crowd is here, how can you not stay focused?

"It was kind of easy to stay aggressive but definitely tough to stay calm. It means the world to me, and to have my whole family here, it’s just amazing. Everything is new to me, everything is a little bit unreal, like a dream to me.

“My brother (world number 24, Alexander) inspires me all the time. He challenges me to do better all the time. He’s still ranked higher than me, so he gets to walk in the door first at home.”

Murray deserves credit

Despite an obviously painful loss, Britain's number one and newly established knight of the realm, was in a fatalistic mood and deserves plenty of credit for what he said.

"He deserved to win, he played great when he was down ad also in the important moments. I couldn’t convert my opportunities," he admitted.

“In the last game I also came up with some great returns. I definitely could have served better a couple of sets. I don’t think I was flat. I was getting myself pumped up, trying to get myself a bit more energy, positive body language at the end of the match.

“I had some opportunities in the last two service games, maybe missed a couple of balls. He came back from all of the mistakes he made, kept coming up with great shots.

"Not too much you can do about that. It was a tough one to lose. Obviously I wanted to go far in this event. I’m disappointed right now but credit to him. He played a really good match.”

Murray's loss as the top seed means it is the earliest exit by the number one seeded player in Melbourne since Lleyton Hewitt back in 2003.

Number two seeded Djokovic's exit in round two adds to the historical element, as this is now the first slam since the 2004 French Open that neither of the top two seeds have made the quarter-finals.

