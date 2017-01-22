There’s absolutely no doubt that Mesut Ozil is one of the world’s most technically-gifted footballers.

The left-footed German playmaker caresses the ball when he’s on the pitch; he treats it with immense care and rarely gives it to the opposition.

Although Ozil’s work ethic is up for debate, his talent certainly isn’t.

The 28-year-old has now been at Arsenal for three-and-a-half seasons and, on the whole, you could argue that he has lived up to his £42.5 million price tag.

Ozil has helped the Gunners win two FA Cups, scored 29 goals and provided over 40 assists in 140 appearances.

Ozil's hidden talent that Arsenal fans rarely see

But Arsenal fans might be unaware that Ozil possesses a hidden talent. For one reason or another, he’s rarely shown it since moving to the Emirates Stadium back in the summer of 2013.

Perhaps it says a lot about Arsene Wenger’s instructions that we rarely see Ozil shoot from distance.

We know he can hit a ball from range because he’s shown it in the past.

Exhibit A.

Here we see Ozil unleash a ferocious strike from 35 yards while playing for Real Madrid against Barcelona.

The Germany international almost scored a legendary Clasico goal but after cannoning back off the underside of the crossbar, the ball failed to cross the line.

(Skip to 15 seconds)

Shame.

Exhibit B.

And here we see Ozil slamming a left-footed rocket into the roof of the net from outside the box during an international match between Germany and Belarus.

Why doesn’t he shoot from distance more often?

The joke is that Ozil 'prefers' to assist

There’s a running joke - and Ozil himself plays up to it, too - that he prefers to assist rather than shoot and score.

But when you have that much ability when it comes to striking the ball, surely Wenger should be encouraging him to unleash more often?

