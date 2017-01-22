Liverpool’s infamous transfer committee came in for plenty of criticism during Brendan Rodger’s reign at Anfield.

The likes of Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Mario Balotelli all arrived on Merseyside and their transfer fees were, initially, heavily criticised.

While Lovren and Lallana have gone some way to justifying their £20 million and £25 million transfer fees respectively, the same can’t be said about Balotelli - who cost £16 million.

But Balotelli isn’t the only player that has failed to live up to his fee at Liverpool.

Perhaps the biggest waste of money during Rodgers’ time in charge was a certain Lazar Markovic.

At the age of 20, Markovic was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe and convinced Liverpool to spend £20 million on him.

But the Serbian was underwhelming in his debut season, scoring just twice in his 19 Premier League appearances. His failure to perform saw Rodgers send him on loan to Fenerbahce for the duration of last season, while he didn’t convince Jurgen Klopp to keep him around and is now at Sporting on loan.

But that could be about to change.

According to various reports - including one from the Liverpool Echo - Markovic is set to be sent back to Anfield due to his poor performances in Portugal.

The winger has been met with boos from his own fans recently because he was so bad and Sporting has seemingly decided that enough is enough.

Future at Liverpool?

In truth, a pacy winger is exactly what Liverpool need right now. The Reds are clearly missing Sadio Mane - who is on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations - and they don’t have a ready-made replacement for him.

But Markovic has played just 20 minutes of competitive football for Liverpool since being hauled off at half-time during their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa in April 2015.

His Liverpool career can be summed up by the fact supporters will always remember him for ALMOST scoring a wonder goal against Sunderland with an incredible volley. Almost.

If you need a reminder, take a look:

However, he's still only 22, so could Klopp get the best out of him and get him to rekindle the sort of form he demonstrated at Benfica?

It’s unlikely but, if anyone can, Klopp can.

