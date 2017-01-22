It must be immensely satisfying as a football coach if your players successfully execute a set-piece you’ve been working hard on in training all week during the match itself on Saturday afternoon.

Whether it’s a well-taken corner kick or a clever free-kick, watching your players unsettle the opposition because of a clever plan that you’ve specifically worked on must be one of the best moments you can experience in coaching.

Now, we’re not sure if Nottingham Forest’s caretaker manager Gary Brazil worked on this free-kick routine in training, or whether the players took it upon themselves to attempt it during the match, but it paid off regardless.

Article continues below

Forest were drawing 0-0 with Bristol City midway through the second half when they won a free-kick in a promising position.

The Robins couldn’t have predicted what was about to happen next.

Article continues below

Video: Forest's clever free-kick routine

After the ball was rolled to him, Ben Osborn flicked the ball up and brilliantly smashed the ball beyond the wall and into the back of the net.

Bristol City’s goalkeeper Fabian Giefer could do nothing but stand and watch as the ball flew past him. He was rooted to the spot.

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Osborn’s clever free-kick…

Has Osborn been watching Le Tissier videos?

Perhaps Osborn has spent some of his free time on YouTube watching the great Matt Le Tissier in action.

The gifted forward once scored a very similar free-kick for Southampton against Wimbledon, as you can see here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms