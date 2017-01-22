Wayne Rooney's dramatic and record-breaking free-kick at Stoke City yesterday rescued a 1-1 draw for Manchester United and stretched their unbeaten run to 17 games.

Earlier in the week, however, it was Memphis Depay who grabbed the headlines after completing a move to French club Lyon.

The 22-year-old signed for United back in 2015 for £25 million, on the back of a 28-goal and title-winning campaign at PSV Eindhoven, but the winger failed massively to live up to expectations and he became an outcast under new boss Jose Mourinho.

In August, Paul Pogba made a world-record £89.3 million return to Old Trafford, but the hype surrounding him off the pitch has been just as big (if not, bigger) as his performances on it.

The midfielder just launched his own Adidas clothing range and even became the first Premier League footballer to receive a Twitter emoji before his terrible display against Liverpool.

Following Saturday's result, Dutch legend Ruud Gullit blasted Pogba and warned the 23-year-old that he could be following the same path as Memphis at Man Utd.

Gullit: Pogba must change his ways

Gullit feels the star is making the error of putting fashion and style before substance and has urged the Frenchman to change his lifestyle and concentrate on football in order to have any chance of succeeding in English football.

The 54-year-old Dutchman and former Ballon d'Or winner knows his compatriot Depay pretty well, and on similarities with Pogba, he claimed, via The Mirror: "Paul Pogba is going through the same thing at United as Memphis Depay.

“He may be the most expensive player in the world, but that does not count if he is spending more time on his dress style, the colours in his hair and his social media."

Gullit continued: “Paul should ask Memphis – and he will realise that being successful and reaching top level in England is only possible if you perform every week and if you dedicate everything to your career.

“Memphis was heavily criticised because he found it more important to pimp his image than improve his football. He should have known that stuff on the pitch goes before anything. Pogba will also get the wrath of the fans. People will start to moan and have a go at him."

“Even for the biggest football stars in the world there is a big rule: Playing well for your club comes first, don’t let all the other stuff catch the limelight. That is my advice.”

So, strong words from Gullit but, having played for Chelsea and managed both them and Newcastle United down the years, he does have plenty of experience in England.

Pogba as a person is very unlikely to ever change, but a more focused and concentrated Pogba could result in him delivering the consistent world-class performances that so many people think he's talented enough to do.

