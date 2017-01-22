Andres Iniesta's importance to Barcelona was summed up perfectly on Saturday by Luis Enrique, who explained how the injured midfield maestro is irreplaceable.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Eibar, Enrique said: "Nobody [can do what Iniesta does], nobody in my squad, nobody in world football.

"That's the problem. I have excellent players in that position, all of them bring something to the team in attack and defence, but I have never seen anybody like Andres Iniesta.

Article continues below

"But I have great options; lots of good midfielders. It's the area of the team where I have most options, so it doesn't change [the planning too much]."

Iniesta will be a huge miss for Barcelona when they travel to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, with their La Liga title challenge hanging in the balance.

Article continues below

The Catalans are currently five points behind Real Madrid and victory over Eibar would close the gap, albeit having played one game more.

Injuries have been a problem for Iniesta this season, the Spaniard playing a full 90 minutes just six times having suffered three separate setbacks.

But despite the 32-year-old's injury woes, Barcelona have offered him a new contract - and it contains a one-of-a-kind clause.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Iniesta's new deal is a lifetime agreement, whereby he can stay at the club for as long as he wants, ideally until he retires.

Essentially, Barcelona are past the point of offering Iniesta one-year extensions and will allow him to dictate his own future, which will also involve a coaching role of some sort after retirement.

The Spain international is expected to put pen to paper in the next few weeks.

Iniesta recently confirmed his interest in signing a new deal, saying: "I would be delighted if there was no need to talk about this matter tomorrow.

"We've spoken, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract. For everything to be calm, the most logical thing would be for it to be done as soon as possible.

"I've never had problems and things between me and the club have always been clear. We approach these matters in a discrete way, but with how things are going on the pitch, I'm optimistic for the future.

"I've said it a million times [that I want to stay], but the club are in control, not me. I understand the club have the same thoughts and I hope the next news is that the matter has been closed."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms