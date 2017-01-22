Real Madrid picked up three points on Saturday after three games without a win in all competitions with a 2-1 victory at home to Malaga.

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos scored twice at the Bernabeu, while reigning Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best award winner Cristiano Ronaldo endured a very frustrating afternoon.

The 31-year-old forward struggled to make an impact - misplacing passes, being unsuccessful with most of his dribbles and missing a number of clear chances to find the back of the net.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Adalberto Penaranda is one of the brightest teenage prospects currently plying their trade in European football, and Watford did very well to sign him last February, although he is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League side.

After joining the Hornets, he remained on loan at Granada and agreed to spend the 2016-17 campaign at Italian club Udinese, only to be recalled and shipped out again, this time to La Liga outfit Malaga.

Article continues below

Penaranda's "compliment" to Cristiano

Ahead of his current side's 2-1 defeat to Real yesterday, the 19-year-old Venezuelan, who has already represented his country, was asked about Cristiano in an interview.

It's almost certain that he wanted to show respect and admiration for the Portuguese superstar, however the phrase he came out with could definitely be seen in a totally different light.

On Ronaldo, Penaranda said, via Sport-English: "Cristiano Ronaldo is an example for the players who want to triumph but (who) don't have talent."

In an era which has been largely defined by Cristiano's rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, many have concluded that the Argentinian is naturally gifted, while Ronaldo was initially less talented but showed tremendous work ethic to reach the highest level.

In the same interview, Penaranda did go on to say: "Cristiano is a great player, one of the best," but added, "I'm more interested in Neymar".

The promising teenager, who can play anywhere across the forward line, also didn't hide the fact that, one day, he "would love to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona."

What do YOU make of Penaranda's comments on Cristiano? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms