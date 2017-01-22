Nobody could have predicted Andy Murray losing to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The world number one crashed out after a four-set defeat to the world number 50 from Germany as his search for a first Australian Open title continues.

Not only was it Murray’s earliest defeat in Melbourne since 2009, but Zverev is the lowest-ranked player he’s lost to since the 2006 Australian Open.

Article continues below

It wasn’t as though the Scot played poorly, either - it just wasn’t his day.

And that was epitomised during a crucial moment in the third set.

Article continues below

It was one set each and Murray was facing a break-point which would see him go 5-2 down in the third. And, after approaching the net, Murray's attempt to volley Zverev’s ground stroke resulted in him smashing the ball into his own face.

Take a look:

He was seen laughing when he sat down afterward and he was probably getting psyched up for a five-set thriller.

However, it didn't quite work out that way. Losing that point saw Murray go 5-2 down with his opponent holding serve in the next service game to take the third set.

And Murray went on to lose the fourth set 6-4 as he crashed out.

Humble in defeat

But, despite his bitter disappointment, Murray was incredibly honourable after the match.

"It was tough because I was playing some good shots, but it wasn’t meant to be," he said.

"He deserved to win, he played great when he was down ad also in the important moments. I couldn’t convert my opportunities.

“In the last game, I also came up with some great returns. I definitely could have served better a couple of sets. I don’t think I was flat. I was getting myself pumped up, trying to get myself a bit more energy, positive body language at the end of the match.

“I had some opportunities in the last two service games, maybe missed a couple of balls. He came back from all of the mistakes he made, kept coming up with great shots. Not too much you can do about that. It was a tough one to lose. Obviously I wanted to go far in this event. I’m disappointed right now but credit to him. He played a really good match.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms