Winter Sports

Thovex is best known for pulling off high octane tricks like this....

Behind-the-scenes footage of Candide Thovex's insane freestyle ski run for epic Audi advert

French freestyle skier Candide Thovex is well known for his daring and rather left field stunts that most people are simply too sane to attempt - and the daredevil turned filmmaker teamed up with Audi to produce one of the best sport-related ads you'll see this year!

The advert, for the new Quattro was released last year and features Thovex skiing downhill over grass and winding roads that look severely precarious and dangerous for a car, never mind a man skiing on a surface that simply isn't fit for purpose at high speeds!

Watch the video below to see the Frenchman tackle high-speed jumps and obstacles...without a single drop of snow! 

Thovex's latest viral hit was filmed in Megeve, France in the middle of summer and, despite the lack of the white powdery substance on the ground that usually lends itself to top notch free skiing, Thovex still manages to pull off a seriously gnarly run which includes a jump over a moving tractor.

The fact that most of the shots were done without using even a hint of CGI is hugely impressive, particularly the ending where he completes a crazy jump into the boot of the Quattro.

The run, which takes him over grass, tarmac and even a forest, features a series of mind-blowing tricks and some hairy moments too, none more so than igniting actual sparks when skiing over the tarred section of the mountain road in a tunnel!

It's safe to say recreational skiers should not attempt this kind of madness at home! Hats off to you Candide!

