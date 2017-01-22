First of all Barcelona fans: don’t panic.

Luis Suarez signed a new long-term contract with the Catalan giants last month, which tied him down to the Camp Nou until 30 July 2021. It’s understood that the Uruguayan forward is now earning a cool £230,000 a week and there’s no doubt whatsoever that he loves playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Andres Iniesta at arguably the world’s most glamorous football club.

Basically, he’s going nowhere anytime soon.

But where will Suarez end up in the summer of 2021, assuming his Barcelona contract isn’t renewed between now and then.

He’ll be 34 and probably too old for a return to Liverpool - although you wouldn’t bet against him still being a world-class forward when he reached his mid-30s - but he could probably do a job at either Ajax or his first club Nacional.

Nicolas Lodeiro reveals Suarez's potential next club

However, according to Suarez’s close friend and compatriot, Nicolas Lodeiro, Barcelona’s prolific No. 9 is likely to end up at a rather unexpected club when he leaves his current employers.

Lodeiro, who plays alongside Suarez at international level, reckons his fellow Uruguayan will join him at the Seattle Sounders.

"He has been a fan of the Sounders since I started playing there, I think that it would be fantastic to play by his side," the midfielder is quoted as saying by Sport.

"It's a question of when the moment's right, we've joked about it and he says he already has his team to come to the MLS, it's a question of one phone call.”

Suarez told reporters he wants to retire at Barcelona

Suarez, however, may have been telling Lodeiro what he wanted to hear rather than what he actually wants.

Back in October, the South American told reporters that he hopes to finish his career at Barcelona.

"I'm in the best team in the world with the best players," he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"The group objectives always come first -- La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey -- and then come the personal titles, but it doesn't matter if it's me, [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or whoever [winning them].

"I suffered a lot to make it here [Barca] and I want to enjoy it and continue fighting to complete my objectives, which is to win titles.

"I would love to retire here, but that obliges you to stay at the top level for your whole career.

"But I'm not thinking about that now. There are only a few privileged enough to retire here."

