England rugby boss Eddie Jones has enlisted the services of renowned eye specialist, Dr Sherylle Calder, to help enhance his squad's peripheral vision between now and the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Dr. Calder previously worked with England's victorious squad in 2003 and the triumphant Springbok team of 2007 where she had a particular influence on one of the game's greatest ever try scorers, Bryan Habana.

Jones worked under head coach Jake White during the Boks' successful campaign and saw first-hand the work that Calder did with Habana, who owns the record for the most tries in tier one test history with 67.

The flying winger scored a mammoth eight tries in that tournament and Jones has secured the services of Dr. Calder to attempt to unearth a similar outcome from his back three. Full-back Mike Brown, and wings Jack Nowell, Anthony Watson, Jonny May and Marland Yarde will be the mainstay of the focus for the South African during her time with the team.

Jones noted on Calder's influence: “I saw the ­influence she had on Bryan Habana. If you remember the 2007 World Cup he was freakish in his interceptions because every day he worked 15 to 20 minutes at the end of the session with Sherylle. Just on catching the ball and predicting the flight of the ball.

“I remember the try he scored against Argentina in the semi-final – an interception try – he picked it off ­brilliantly.

“He did that consistently in that tournament and you never saw that from him again. One of the reasons for that was he didn’t go on working with Sherylle.”

He added: “Sherylle gives this specific focus.

"You saw it with the England side in 2003. She is very good at that area and for our guys – and our back-field guys particularly – she will help enormously.”

Dr. Calder has also worked with top professionals in the world of golf, lending a hand to South African major winners Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel, as well as being brought on as a consultant at AFC Bournemouth.

The kind of drills the England boys can expect to be doing with Calder includes catching up to 118 balls in a minute coming from different heights and angles, as Habana did. All in the name of improving anticipation and vision.

Interactive work on computers may be another aspect that the players will have to undergo and it will be intriguing to see if the work has any profound impact on their level of play.

England's squad will travel to Portugal this week for a training camp ahead of their Six Nations campaign which gets underway on February 4 against France.

