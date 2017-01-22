Joe Perry escapes a snooker in remarkable fashion during win over Barry Hawkins

Joe Perry has booked his place in today’s Masters final after knocking out Barry Hawkins 6-5 in yesterday’s semi-finals.

The victory came in remarkable circumstances with the 42-year-old forced to come back from 5-2 down.

Despite winning four back-to-back frames to clinch victory, the highlight of the match came when Perry found himself 3-2 down.

Behind on the scoreboard, The Fen Potter was snookered in between the brown and the cushion. He tried to use the green knuckle to get down but resulted in a foul and a miss on the pink.

However, his next effort turned out to be the shot of the day when Perry tried to escape the snooker, doing so in some style.

Missing the yellow, green and blue, Perry hit the ball off the side, off the other side and down the table, making minimal contact with the red in an audacious shot that saw him receive a well-deserved standing ovation.

The reaction from the crowd was so good that commentator John Virgo labelled it a “bigger ovation than a 147.”

Despite the shot meaning Perry took a 40-33 lead, the Brit did end up losing that frame 40-50 but ultimately finished the day on top thanks to a break of 70 in the decider following his ambitious comeback.

After the match, Perry thought that the snooker would have sent him packing, already preparing to congratulate Hawkins on his place in the final.

"I really can't believe it," he said. "When Barry potted the ball to leave me a snooker, I was thinking about what to say to him and wish him all the best for Sunday. This game is mad, it never ceases to amaze.

"It is the best win of my career. I have to go out against O'Sullivan and play to the best of my ability. You don't know what can happen. From the go, I will go out there to win and not just enjoy the occasion."

So Perry will come up against Ronnie O’Sullivan in Sunday’s final at Alexandra Palace in the hopes of clinching his first Master’s title.

