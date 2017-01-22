The entire football world came together and showed unity on November 28, 2016, and the weeks and months that have followed, when LaMia's Flight 2933 crashed in Colombia.

The plane crash tragically killed 71 of the 77 people on board, including 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense. In total, just one of the four crew members, three of the players and two other passengers survived.

Chapecoense played a day before the crash, a 1-0 loss away to Palmeiras, and they faced the same opponents in again on Saturday in a friendly - their senior team's first match since the disaster.

In a touching tribute, Altetico Nacional conceded the 2016 Copa Sudamericana Final last month, which allowed Chape to be awarded the championship, and governing body CONMEBOL also granted the club the prize money.

That said, they want to rebuild properly - rejecting free loan players from other Brazilian sides - and they took the first steps on that road to recovery last night.

Chapecoense fell behind in the 12th minute to a Raphael Veiga goal, but they replied just three minutes later by levelling the scores and, in the process, registering their first goal since the plane crash.

The goalscorer was Douglas Grolli, who prodded the ball into the back of the net from close range after a free-kick was crossed into the box and, as you can see below, he sent the crowd in Chapeco crazy with joy.

The goal sparked incredible scenes and it will no doubt go down as a hugely momentous occasion in the club's history books.

Having got back to 1-1, Chapecoense actually took the lead two minutes after the interval through Amaral, however the friendly encounter ended 2-2 after Vitinho's 79th minute effort earned a share of the spoils for Palmeiras.

Everyone can agree that, after so much trauma, it's great to see Chape back in action, and their next game is scheduled to take place in just three days time, against Joinville in the opening group stage game of the cup tournament Primeira Liga do Brasil.

It's amazing for Chape to be back playing and back in the goals!

