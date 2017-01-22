How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Chapecoense players celebrating together.

The incredible moment Chapecoense scored first goal since tragedy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The entire football world came together and showed unity on November 28, 2016, and the weeks and months that have followed, when LaMia's Flight 2933 crashed in Colombia.

The plane crash tragically killed 71 of the 77 people on board, including 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense. In total, just one of the four crew members, three of the players and two other passengers survived.

Chapecoense played a day before the crash, a 1-0 loss away to Palmeiras, and they faced the same opponents in again on Saturday in a friendly - their senior team's first match since the disaster.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In a touching tribute, Altetico Nacional conceded the 2016 Copa Sudamericana Final last month, which allowed Chape to be awarded the championship, and governing body CONMEBOL also granted the club the prize money.

That said, they want to rebuild properly - rejecting free loan players from other Brazilian sides - and they took the first steps on that road to recovery last night.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

Chapecoense fell behind in the 12th minute to a Raphael Veiga goal, but they replied just three minutes later by levelling the scores and, in the process, registering their first goal since the plane crash.

The goalscorer was Douglas Grolli, who prodded the ball into the back of the net from close range after a free-kick was crossed into the box and, as you can see below, he sent the crowd in Chapeco crazy with joy.

The goal sparked incredible scenes and it will no doubt go down as a hugely momentous occasion in the club's history books.

Having got back to 1-1, Chapecoense actually took the lead two minutes after the interval through Amaral, however the friendly encounter ended 2-2 after Vitinho's 79th minute effort earned a share of the spoils for Palmeiras.

Everyone can agree that, after so much trauma, it's great to see Chape back in action, and their next game is scheduled to take place in just three days time, against Joinville in the opening group stage game of the cup tournament Primeira Liga do Brasil.

It's amazing for Chape to be back playing and back in the goals! What is YOUR reaction? Be sure to leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Neymar
Brazil Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Ronaldo
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again