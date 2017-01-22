How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

David Beckham.

David Beckham posts wonderful tribute to Wayne Rooney after 250th Man Utd goal

Published

Football News
24/7

When Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United as an exciting 18-year-old from Everton, no one could have predicted what the future would hold.

He arrived at the Theatre of Dreams for £25.6 million and what's happened since has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Rooney's trophy collection at United reads as follows: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Community Shields and one Champions League triumph.

And he wrote his name into English football history once again against Stoke City on Saturday, the 31-year-old becoming United's all-time record goalscorer with a stunning free-kick.

Mere seconds remained of added time at the bet365 Stadium but Rooney produced the goods - once again - to rescue his side from a damaging defeat.

Current and former teammates have since lavished praise on the striker, with Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Alan Shearer and Jack Wilshere all dedicating lovely tweets to him.

Sir Alex Ferguson also paid a touching tribute to Rooney, though none compare to David Beckham's nostalgic Instagram post to commemorate his 250th United goal (see below).

BECKHAM HAILS ROONEY AND CHARLTON

Alongside a picture of himself as a youngster with Sir Bobby Charlton, he wrote: "40 years Sir Bobby has had the goal scoring record at Manchester United that proves how difficult it was to beat.

"Today Wayne beat that record and Sir Bobby has been sat in the stand every game to be there when this happened... What a gentleman, player, and true United legend.

"Well done Sir Bobby & congratulations to Wayne @manchesterunited @england."

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NORWICH

Unlike most others, Beckham also spared a word for Charlton, whose long-standing record has finally been broken, much to his disappointment.

"It's over 40 years since I scored the last of my 249 goals for Manchester United, so I must admit that I have become used to the honour of being the club’s all-time top goalscorer!" Charlton said.

"I'd be lying to say I'm not disappointed to lose the record. However, I can honestly say I'm delighted for Wayne."

