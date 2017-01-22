How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roger Federer produces wonderful backhand winner against Kei Nishikori

Last year was a year to forget for Roger Federer. The world number 17 endured a six-month injury layoff after undergoing knee surgery, meaning he missed the rest of the tennis season whilst also having to withdraw from the Rio Olympics.

Monday saw the Swiss make his return to the court as he embarked on his first competitive event since Wimbledon six months ago in the Australian Open.

After knocking out Jurgen Melzer, Noah Rubin and Tomas Berdych in the opening rounds, Federer aimed to book his place in Tuesday's quarter-finals when coming up against Japanese international Kei Nishikori on Sunday.

And it was the 35-year-old who came out on top, winning 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3 as his hopes of clinching his fifth Australian Open title remain intact.

The highlight of the match came in the fourth set when Federer clinched the match point in some style, taking a 3-1 lead.

With the match at deuce, Nishikori’s back-hand bounced off the sideline and looked to be flying out of Federer’s reach. However, the 17-time Grand Slam winner reached down to his left and backhanded a beautiful shot that landed just shy of the baseline to claim the winning point.

And Federer’s audacious effort later sent Twitter into frenzy:

Federer then went on to win the game in five sets and will face Mischa Zverev, who knocked out Andy Murray today, as they battle for a place in the semis.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

