Football

Gerrard is Liverpool's new Academy coach.

Steven Gerrard reveals what he thinks about Liverpool fans losing faith in Jurgen Klopp

The Premier League weekend opened with a shock result as Swansea City beat Liverpool 3-2 away from home to climb out of the relegation zone.

It was the Welsh club's first-ever league win at Anfield, and it condemned Jurgen Klopp's side to their first home league loss in 12 months and left them seven points behind leaders Chelsea, having played a game more.

Liverpool are the top scorers in the division with 51 goals, however it's their defensive record which many people feel will be the reason why they don't go on to win the title.

They've conceded more times than teams like Southampton and Middlesbrough, and out of the current top seven, only Manchester City have let in more goals than the Merseyside club.

In addition to rectifying poor defending, Liverpool fans have also been calling for their manager to dip into the January transfer window and Saturday's result only intensified those calls.

Top scorer Sadio Mane is away on African Cup of Nations duty with Senegal and in the absence of the £34 million summer signing, the Reds have one just one of their five matches.

FBL-AFR-2017-MATCH04-TUN-SEN

Gerrard sends message to Klopp critics

That said, Steven Gerrard has hit back at those criticising Klopp, especially for his transfer policy, and revealed his absolute amazement at Liverpool fans who are losing trust in the 49-year-old.

Gerrard, who officially rejoined his beloved club as an Academy coach on Friday, appeared on BT Sport's Premier League Tonight show yesterday, and he insisted that supporters must trust in the German now more than ever.

"(Jurgen) Klopp's probably thinking 'I don't want to waste my money in January if the right people are not there'," the 36-year-old Englishman said, via Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League

"If Liverpool fans are losing trust in Jurgen Klopp right now, it's incredible. For me, we're lucky to have him. He's a world class manager. He's going to bring success to this football club."

Crucial period for Liverpool

Mane's absence and Liverpool's poor run of form may just be a coincidence, but there's no doubt that the next few weeks could determine their entire season.

On Wednesday, they'll try an overturn a 1-0 deficit against Southampton in the EFL Cup, while they face Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal over the course of their next five Premier League games.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SWANSEA

What do YOU think of the fans criticising Klopp? Do YOU agree with Gerrard? What needs to improve for Liverpool? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

