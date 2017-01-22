It had been a long time coming but on Saturday afternoon Wayne Rooney finally scored the goal that secured his status as Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer.

The striker netted a magnificent free-kick to help United salvage a 1-1 draw away at Stoke City and was congratulated by many of his teammates - both current and former - Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson, plus millions of delighted fans around the world.

Rooney’s tally of 250 goals for the Red Devils is unlikely to be surpassed, like Charlton’s wasn’t, for a very, very long time.

Seeing Rooney break his long-standing record must have been a bitter-sweet moment for Charlton, who remains a fiercely passionate United supporter.

So, how did the 79-year-old English football legend react to losing his record?

Rooney's Instagram post with Charlton

Rooney posted a photo of himself and Charlton inside the away dressing room at the Britannia Stadium, alongside the caption: “Huge honour to become leading goalscorer for @manchesterunited. Thanks to Sir Bobby for his kind words after the game. Special thanks to the fans for your support along the way!”

Rooney on Charlton's reaction

And he went into more detail about Charlton’s reaction during his interview with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

"He's such an iconic figure at Manchester United and has been for many years, someone when you sign for the club you realise how important he is for the football club,” Rooney was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"To surpass him today in goals is something I never thought of. He came into the dressing room after the game and congratulated me.

"So I know he is pleased in some way anyway, but it's a great honour for me."

Charlton: I am disappointed to lose the record

Charlton himself admitted he felt a tinge of disappointment to lose his record but insists he’s delighted Rooney now has it.

“I would be lying to say that I’m not disappointed to have lost the record,” the 1966 World Cup winner told United’s official website. “However, I can honestly say that I’m delighted for Wayne. He deserves his place in the history books.”

