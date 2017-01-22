After starting the season at full health and as one of the NBA’s top teams, the Los Angeles Clippers have fallen off the map and have careened down the Western Conference standings.

DeAndre Jordan’s co-stars Blake Griffin and Chris Paul are both out nursing injuries, so the defensive-minded center has been forced to shoulder a larger load than normal on both ends of the floor.

That’s resulted in some frustration for the All-Star.

Exhibit A: what Jordan did on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Down 87-62 late in the third quarter, the big man got so fed up that he delivered a dangerous cheap shot. Check it out below.

That can easily be considered as a dirty play.

What didn’t make much sense was that after he got caught, he started mocking Jokic and the Nuggets from the bench during the next timeout.

Jordan finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds over 27 minutes in the embarrassing 123-98 loss. He recorded a minus-22 plus-minus as well, which was the worst mark on his team.

On the other hand, Jokic put up 19 points and 10 rebounds over just 21 minutes and recorded a whopping plus-20 plus-minus mark.

That tells the entire story, but it was still shocking to see Jordan take out his frustrations in such a dangerous and reckless fashion.