How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

wenger.

Twitter reacts to Arsene Wenger’s behaviour after he’s sent off against Burnley

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Burnley was a relatively tame affair until stoppage time.

Shkodran Mustafi had given the Gunners a 1-0 lead with a header on the hour mark, before Granit Xhaka was sent off for a reckless challenge five minutes later.

But it all went crazy in stoppage time. Andre Gray scored from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute, while Arsene Wenger’s furious reaction saw him sent off.

Article continues below

The veteran French coach walked off down the tunnel and was then involved in an altercation with the fourth official, Anthony Taylor. (More on that in a bit).

However, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Alexis Sanchez - who else? - held his never to earn the north London outfit a precious victory.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

Concerning news regarding Aaron Rodgers heading into the NFC Championship game

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly plotting huge surprise return at the Royal Rumble

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE could be planning another huge match for John Cena at WrestleMania

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

Wenger lost his head inside the tunnel

Wenger could find himself in hot water, however, following his reaction from inside the tunnel.

p1b73fru2oi4suv41qmu6j21bt19.jpg

Sky Sports’ cameras showed Wenger giving Taylor a push and people on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Video: Wenger pushes Taylor

Twitter reacts

Check out this reaction…

Arsenal climb to second

The result means that Arsenal climb to second in the table and now find themselves five points behind leaders Chelsea, who take on Hull City this afternoon.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BURNLEY

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again