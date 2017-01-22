Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Burnley was a relatively tame affair until stoppage time.

Shkodran Mustafi had given the Gunners a 1-0 lead with a header on the hour mark, before Granit Xhaka was sent off for a reckless challenge five minutes later.

But it all went crazy in stoppage time. Andre Gray scored from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute, while Arsene Wenger’s furious reaction saw him sent off.

The veteran French coach walked off down the tunnel and was then involved in an altercation with the fourth official, Anthony Taylor. (More on that in a bit).

However, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time and Alexis Sanchez - who else? - held his never to earn the north London outfit a precious victory.

Wenger lost his head inside the tunnel

Wenger could find himself in hot water, however, following his reaction from inside the tunnel.

Sky Sports’ cameras showed Wenger giving Taylor a push and people on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Arsenal climb to second

The result means that Arsenal climb to second in the table and now find themselves five points behind leaders Chelsea, who take on Hull City this afternoon.

