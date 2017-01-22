When staying in a hotel, getting a wake up call is a standard luxury.

However, at 3 a.m. on the night before the AFC Championship game, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t appreciate the wake up call that they received while staying at the Hilton Hotel at Logan Airport.

A false fire alarm isn’t a great way to be woken up out of a dead sleep.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reports that Massachusetts State Police apprehended and charged a 25-year-old Boston man on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Paolantonio further reported that the stunt was planned in advance by Patriots fans wanting to disturb the Steelers while they slept. The man reportedly pulled the alarm, ran out of the hotel and jumped into a waiting car, fleeing the scene.

Despite the fact that the hotel was evacuated while the firefighters checked the building, ESPN reports that the team was not among those who were displaced to the cold temperatures outside the building.

Even though the police eventually caught up to them, the act had been done.

Luckily for the Steelers, they will be able to catch some more shut-eye before their 6:40 p.m. matchup.

According to Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this prank barely happens in reality.

“While pulling a fire alarm to disrupt an opponent is an old trick that goes back years, it does not happen very often. No one can remember it ever happening in Mike Tomlin’s 10 seasons as Steelers coach. And, in my 32nd season covering the Steelers, I cannot remember it ever happening previously.”

While the man will pay the price for his actions, he quickly became a legend among Patriots fans for his selfless sacrifice.

However, he may go to jail as a result.

Therefore, it's even more intense!

As if Tom Brady and Bill Belichick need another edge.

