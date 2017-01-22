Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

A few months ago, fans were hoping that the Royal Rumble pay-per-view would feature a returning Shawn Michaels going up against AJ Styles in a dream match.

As we know, that’s not what’s happening on January 29 at the San Antonio Alamodome as Styles will defend his WWE Championship against John Cena, while The Heart Break Kid remains a retired superstar.

RETIREMENT

While promoting his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Michaels has discussed a return to the ring in numerous interviews.

He’s revealed that the only thing that can make him compete in a WWE ring again is if he needs the money, and he also discussed how Samoa Joe would be the ideal opponent for him.

Speaking to ESPN, though, Michaels has finally commented on AJ Styles teasing a dream match with a brilliant photo of them both standing face to face on Twitter many months ago, and understands why The Phenomenal One is doing that.

He said: “My reaction was that he’s a bright young man.

“I think he’s not only gifted in the ring, but he understands that the work doesn’t stop there. It’s about creating talk and constantly being the topic of conversation. He understands that.”

NO DREAM MATCH

Despite the best effort from Styles and the fans, he has confirmed that regardless of the interest it won’t be happening.

He added: “I have no doubt that LeBron James would’ve loved to have played against Michael Jordan, but that simply is not going to happen.

“But I’ve got to tell you that I appreciate the free press.

“I’m a guy that has absolutely no problem flying under the radar and not being talked about. My name has been out there for the last three months thanks to him doing that.”

Well there you have it; time to get over it.

Even if it did look unlikely, there was still a glimmer of hope that something could happen, but now Michaels has confirmed that it simply won’t be happening.

Would you have liked to see AJ Styles take on Shawn Michaels? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

