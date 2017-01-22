Liverpool, Tottenham and the two Manchester clubs all failing to win on Saturday would have buoyed Arsenal significantly heading into their clash with Burnley this afternoon.

The Gunners moved up to second in the table following a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium, but the game provided plenty of dramatic moments, most notably Arsene Wenger pushing the fourth official as he stood in the tunnel area.

Shkodran Mustafi headed in Mesut Ozil's corner to give Arsenal the lead in the 59th minute, only for summer signing Granit Xhaka to receive yet another red card six minutes later.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

After midfielder Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes in the box and Andre Gray converted the resulting 93rd-minute spot-kick, it looked as though they were going to drop two crucial points in the title race.

However, in the final twist of a thrilling encounter, Burnley defender Ben Mee kicked an offside Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny in the face and, as you can see below, Alexis Sanchez made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Article continues below

In typical classy fashion, the Chilean forward produced a wonderful 'Panenka' penalty in the 98th minute to send fans inside the Emirates wild, secure a big win for his team and also become the Premier League's top scorer.

The incredibly cool and calm finish was Sanchez's 15th of the Premier League campaign, leaving Diego Costa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic behind on 14 goals, with Harry Kane one further behind on 13.

Theo reacts to Alexis' winner

So, it was a huge victory for Arsenal, and one of their stars who didn't feature in the game absolutely loved Alexis' last-gasp winner.

Theo Walcott hasn't played for the north London club since their 2-1 loss at Manchester City on December 18 due to a calf injury and is expected to be out for at least another week.

Only Sanchez can beat Walcott's tally of 11 goals for Arsenal in all competitions this term, and he posted a message on Twitter immediately after the full-time whistle and his reaction to his teammate's winning goal is fantastic:

The 27-year-old England international referenced Gunners fans' infamous chant for Alexis and congratulated his colleagues on fighting until the very end of the game.

As already mentioned, the 2-1 win lifts Arsenal into second and next up for them is an FA Cup trip to Southampton before league games Watford, Chelsea and Hull City.

What do YOU make of Walcott's reaction, and how important could Alexis' late, late winner prove to be? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms