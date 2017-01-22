How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sanchez coolly puts it away.

Why Arsenal fans shouldn't be surprised Alexis Sanchez attempted Panenka penalty vs Burnley

Arsenal tried incredibly hard to throw away their Premier League title hopes today, but Alexis Sanchez simply wouldn’t let them.

The Chilean stepped up to score a 98th-minute penalty to hand Arsenal a 2-1 win against Burnley.

But the Gunners didn’t make things easy for themselves. Granit Xhaka was sent off midway through the second half and Andre Gray’s 93rd-minute equaliser seemed to be the final nail in the coffin.

But the north London side found a way. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Laurent Koscielny was caught in the head by Ben Mee’s high boot and Sanchez scored a delightful Panenka penalty to seal all three points.

Arsene Wenger, who was also sent off, admitted afterwards that Olivier Giroud was Arsenal’s first-choice penalty taker, but he was substituted late on.

It left the honours down to Sanchez, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

In such a high-pressured situation, many players would opt for the low, hard hit-and-hope. Not Sanchez. It was the definition of cool.

Video: Sanchez's Panenka vs Burnley

He's done it before

And yet Arsenal fans shouldn’t be surprised that the mercurial forward decided to clip the ball down the middle in a high-pressured moment.

In the 2015 Copa America final, Sanchez had the chance to win the tournament for Chile after their meeting with Argentina went to penalties.

Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega had missed for the Albiceleste, meaning Sanchez, Chile’s fourth penalty taker, was in a position to become a hero. Here’s what he did.

Another Panenka. He has ice in his veins.

Is Alexis Sanchez the most clutch penalty taker? Let us know in the comments section below!

