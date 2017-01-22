The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

Whether WWE fans want it to happen or not, the company will do whatever they can to do good business with UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

It has to benefit both parties too, which means the Notorious could get a ridiculous payday for a one-off appearance, while his name will easily bring in plenty of eyes to the WWE product.

RUMOURED APPEARANCE

It seems like the perfect time to do it as well with WrestleMania approaching, and the current lightweight champion is also on a mixed martial arts hiatus, leaving the door wide open.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, the Irishman’s agent also revealed last year that they’d be willing to entertain offers.

Now it all depends on whether WWE and McGregor’s camp can come to some sort of arrangement, but that hasn’t stopped WWE.com from teasing numerous matches that could take place.

Article continues below

Focusing on the fact that the McGregor and Floyd Mayweather situation isn’t coming to a close, WWE released a new poll asking fans to vote for who they’d want McGregor to face, and the results are quite surprising.

With Kevin Owens, John Cena, Sheamus and Samoa Joe amongst potential options, fans want to see Brock Lesnar go up against McGregor who shot into the lead with 45% of the votes.

THE BEAST INCARNATE VS. THE NOTORIOUS?!

While clearly not a fair fight in terms of both of being in different weight classes in the UFC, you can bet that this would get plenty of people watching.

Another surprising result saw Shinsuke Nakamura come in second place, as he too has a background in mixed martial arts and edged out Roman Reigns.

Fans will know that McGregor’s comments about the WWE and its roster last year had the stars responding, and Reigns was one of them and would probably jump at the chance to work opposite McGregor in any segment.

While it doesn’t mean a match is confirmed at any point, it’ll probably give WWE a better indication as to who could be involved in a segment, if the outspoken UFC star does agree to appear.

If Conor McGregor does make a one-off appearance, who would you like to see him go up against? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms