Watch: Tito Ortiz holds choke after bell rings in retirement fight victory

Tito Ortiz is considered as the original bad boy of MMA.

At Bellator 170 on Saturday night, Ortiz lived up to his reputation, as the 41-year-old took down hated opponent Chael Sonnen in just two minutes.

This had come after weeks of personal attacks and taunting from both sides.

After re-positioning himself and fighting off Sonnen’s ground game, Ortiz escaped a guillotine attempt and moved to a full mount, where he made quick work of his opponent.

It was the 19th and final win of his illustrious career.

Check out the ending below.

However, as you may have noticed, Ortiz threw in a little insult to injury at the end of the match. Sonnen tapped out, but for good measure, Ortiz didn’t let up on his grip around his opponent’s neck until the referee pushed him off.

That got the UFC world talking, as many cried foul to the unsportsmanlike move.

But, that’s the effect of taunting in an extremely violent and dangerous sport.

He didn’t hold back words on Sonnen before the fight and it’s obvious that his dislike for him extended off the mat.

“I’ve trained hard, put in work for 14 weeks. I dislike this man. He’s not even a man. He’s a child. He’s said some personal things about me and lit a fire under [me] like no other. This guy thinks he can come in after eight weeks of camp, after three years off, and compete with me? I’m going to hurt him. I’m not looking for a submission. I’m going to dominate him. I have something to pay back.”

Screening Of Summit Entertainment's "Hacksaw Ridge" - Arrivals

Of his career, he told reporters the following before the fight.

“Twenty years is good enough for me. I want to make it an even number – two decades. This is my kingdom and on Saturday night I’m going to roar and I’m going to show jackals like this, Chael, what a king is really like.”

He did just that nearly 20 years after his debut at UFC 13.

After the fight, he admitted to holding onto the choke for personal reasons. 

It's the end of an era. 

