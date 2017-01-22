Antoine Griezmann went nine matches without scoring a La Liga goal for Atletico Madrid between October and December, but he’s making up for lost time now.

The world-class French forward broke his duck against Eibar earlier this month and netted his seventh league goal of the campaign against Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.

Griezmann’s goal at San Mames was a crucial one. It sealed a point for Diego Simeone’s side, whose slim chances of winning the title have taken another blow.

Atleti now find themselves eight points behind league-leaders Real Madrid, seven behind Sevilla and three behind Barcelona, who face Eibar this evening.

But at least Griezmann’s late equaliser keeps their faint hopes alive. And by the way: what a goal it was, too.

Griezmann's goal (the one that counted) v Athletic

The 25-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Manchester United over recent weeks, dribbled past Mikel San Jose before rifling the ball into the bottom corner of the net - in off the post - from 25 yards.

It was a majestic strike from a player who keeps getting better and better.

Griezmann had a better goal disallowed moments earlier

Minutes earlier, however, and Griezmann scored an even better ‘goal’.

It’s such a shame it was ruled out for offside because it would have gone down as one of the best of his career.

From the most acute angle, Griezmann brilliantly chipped the ball over Gorka Iraizoz.

What a shame it wasn’t allowed to stand.

Reaction to Griezmann's disallowed goal

Griezmann loves scoring crackers

Griezmann has scored some absolute crackers during his career, mind.

Here’s the proof…

