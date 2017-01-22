How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann almost scored one of the best goals of his career v Athletic Bilbao

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann went nine matches without scoring a La Liga goal for Atletico Madrid between October and December, but he’s making up for lost time now.

The world-class French forward broke his duck against Eibar earlier this month and netted his seventh league goal of the campaign against Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.

Griezmann’s goal at San Mames was a crucial one. It sealed a point for Diego Simeone’s side, whose slim chances of winning the title have taken another blow.

Article continues below

Atleti now find themselves eight points behind league-leaders Real Madrid, seven behind Sevilla and three behind Barcelona, who face Eibar this evening.

But at least Griezmann’s late equaliser keeps their faint hopes alive. And by the way: what a goal it was, too.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

Griezmann's goal (the one that counted) v Athletic

The 25-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Manchester United over recent weeks, dribbled past Mikel San Jose before rifling the ball into the bottom corner of the net - in off the post - from 25 yards.

It was a majestic strike from a player who keeps getting better and better.

Griezmann had a better goal disallowed moments earlier

Minutes earlier, however, and Griezmann scored an even better ‘goal’.

It’s such a shame it was ruled out for offside because it would have gone down as one of the best of his career.

From the most acute angle, Griezmann brilliantly chipped the ball over Gorka Iraizoz.

What a shame it wasn’t allowed to stand.

Reaction to Griezmann's disallowed goal

Griezmann loves scoring crackers

Griezmann has scored some absolute crackers during his career, mind.

Here’s the proof…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Fernando Torres
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again