How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Goldberg could compete at Fastlane.

Who WWE could reportedly have face Goldberg at Fastlane PPV

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Goldberg’s deal with the WWE, and many outlets are claiming that he could be sticking around until WrestleMania 34.

While it doesn’t mean he’ll be a full-time WWE star, it’s perhaps a huge boost for the company to know that he’ll be readily available whenever they throw a bucket-load of cash his way.

POTENTIAL FASTLANE MATCH

He’s reportedly signed on for three matches in his most recent deal, with one being the Royal Rumble main event and the other a potential clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The third is set to be at the Fastlane pay-per-view, an event The Beast Incarnate isn’t expected to be at.

Numerous names have been thrown around, and it was thought that Roman Reigns could team up with Goldberg in a potential tag team match, while Rusev and Kevin Owens have also been in the mix.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

However, according to The Inquisitr, The Big Show is looking like the stand-out candidate to take on Goldberg in what could be the main event on March 5.

THE BIG SHOW

It’s probably not the huge name fans were hoping for, but there is a history between the pair for their work back in WCW.

Not only that, it’ll help Goldberg heading into WrestleMania if he can take down a giant who is now in ridiculous shape and probably more dangerous than ever, so it makes Goldberg look like a massive threat heading into the potential Lesnar contest.

It could be similar to what happened at the 2014 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar demolished The Big Show in just over two minutes – a method to make him look unbeatable and it worked as he ended The Undertaker’s streak months later at WrestleMania.

While it isn’t the marquee name fans want, it’s probably the perfect way to turn him heel so he can turn his attention to Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33.

Would you like to see Goldberg take on The Big Show at WWE Fastlane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again