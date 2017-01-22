There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Goldberg’s deal with the WWE, and many outlets are claiming that he could be sticking around until WrestleMania 34.

While it doesn’t mean he’ll be a full-time WWE star, it’s perhaps a huge boost for the company to know that he’ll be readily available whenever they throw a bucket-load of cash his way.

POTENTIAL FASTLANE MATCH

He’s reportedly signed on for three matches in his most recent deal, with one being the Royal Rumble main event and the other a potential clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The third is set to be at the Fastlane pay-per-view, an event The Beast Incarnate isn’t expected to be at.

Numerous names have been thrown around, and it was thought that Roman Reigns could team up with Goldberg in a potential tag team match, while Rusev and Kevin Owens have also been in the mix.

However, according to The Inquisitr, The Big Show is looking like the stand-out candidate to take on Goldberg in what could be the main event on March 5.

THE BIG SHOW

It’s probably not the huge name fans were hoping for, but there is a history between the pair for their work back in WCW.

Not only that, it’ll help Goldberg heading into WrestleMania if he can take down a giant who is now in ridiculous shape and probably more dangerous than ever, so it makes Goldberg look like a massive threat heading into the potential Lesnar contest.

It could be similar to what happened at the 2014 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar demolished The Big Show in just over two minutes – a method to make him look unbeatable and it worked as he ended The Undertaker’s streak months later at WrestleMania.

While it isn’t the marquee name fans want, it’s probably the perfect way to turn him heel so he can turn his attention to Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33.

Would you like to see Goldberg take on The Big Show at WWE Fastlane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

