Sometimes news hits you and it’s hard to wrap your mind around it.

This is one of those times.

In a similar shock to Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s tragic death during the past MLB season, the Kansas City Royals verified the death of 25-year-old pitcher Yordano Ventura on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old succumbed to his injuries following a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday first reported by Cristan Moreno of ESPN.

While the cause of the crash has not been released, photos of the scene have been released.

Warning: these are graphic.

The Royals organization made an official statement regarding the tragic news.

It’s clear to see how highly they regarded their budding star.

Ventura went 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA over 547.2 innings (93 starts) for the Royals.

He made his debut back in 2013 and was immediately heralded for his blazing triple-digit fastball and unique flare while on the mound.

Now ironically, his defining moment came when he took the mound in Game 6 of the 2014 World Series and paid tribute to his countryman and friend Oscar Taveras (formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals), who died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic earlier that year.

In that game, he allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings and forced a Game 7.

Now, he joins Taveras on a list of young, talented athletes that died way too young.

